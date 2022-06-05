Planned cycle park will 'bring boost to Wolds'

The proposed Wolds Cycle Park near South Willingham.

The proposed Wolds Cycle Park, to be located on the Hainton Estate near South Willingham, is set to bring what organisers describe as “significant economic benefits” for other businesses in the area.

And now the plans have been submitted to to East Lindsey District Council, and the team behind the scheme is encouraging local residents to throw their support behind the project as it goes through the planning permission process.

Kevin Smith, who runs Focus Rides which will operate the site near South Willingham, believes that the benefits to the area are significant and will bring both environmental and economic benefits.

Kevin said: “The Lincolnshire Wolds is the perfect spot for a cycle park that will be the only one of its kind in the wider region. There are many passionate off-road cyclists across the county, but there isn’t a single purpose-built facility to cater for them within Lincolnshire’s borders.

“We’ve engaged a professional trail building company to design and build the park, which will benefit everyone.”

“The park will promote a healthy and active lifestyle, and the site we have identified provides the perfect mix of excellent undulation while avoiding any significant visual impact on the surrounding area.”

The proposals for the park have been submitted by Louth-based Lincs Design Consultancy (LDC).

Director Daniel Sharp said: “The project proposals have been developed following extensive public and statutory consultation and have been led by a thorough team of specialist consultants.”

“The proposal will provide a significant ecological and biodiversity net gain as proven by the specialist consultants’ reports.

"The trail itself will be incredibly low-impact – all features will be constructed with soil from the site and dressed with fine limestone, and the carbon footprint of the build will be offset by the planting of native species trees, grasses and wildflowers on the site.”

Those wishing to comment on the application can do so on the East Lindsey District Council

planning portal at https://publicaccess.e-lindsey.gov.uk/online-

applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=_EASTL_DCAPR_13590