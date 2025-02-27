Plans revealed for £35,000 white dome at Woodhall Spa holiday park

One of the domes from TruDomes. Photo: TruDomes/ELDC

Plans to install a white dome structure at a holiday park in Woodhall Spa have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of Jubilee Park Woodhall Spa Ltd have submitted a planning application to East Lindsey District Council to build a 12 metre wide and six metre tall dome with a reinforced concrete base at their holiday park off Stixwould Road.

According to the planning documents, the company has chosen to install an NEO 12 event dome from Nuneaton-based manufacturer TruDomes, which starts at £34,950. The dome will be used for leisure, health, and wellbeing activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The structure includes a frame, pillar white cover, insulation kit, wood door, PVC floor membrane, and three mesh vents.

Jubilee Park Woodhall Spa Ltd are looking to install a white dome in their park. Image: TruDomes/ELDC

If approved by East Lindsey District Council, the dome will be located near the on-site swimming pool.

TruDomes unveiled its first dome at The Glamping Show in 2017. The range includes glamping domes, dining domes, retreat domes, and event domes.