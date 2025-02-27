Plans revealed for £35,000 white dome at Woodhall Spa holiday park
The owners of Jubilee Park Woodhall Spa Ltd have submitted a planning application to East Lindsey District Council to build a 12 metre wide and six metre tall dome with a reinforced concrete base at their holiday park off Stixwould Road.
According to the planning documents, the company has chosen to install an NEO 12 event dome from Nuneaton-based manufacturer TruDomes, which starts at £34,950. The dome will be used for leisure, health, and wellbeing activities.
The structure includes a frame, pillar white cover, insulation kit, wood door, PVC floor membrane, and three mesh vents.
If approved by East Lindsey District Council, the dome will be located near the on-site swimming pool.
TruDomes unveiled its first dome at The Glamping Show in 2017. The range includes glamping domes, dining domes, retreat domes, and event domes.
