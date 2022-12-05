Popular Santa Run festive fundraiser set to return to Boston at the weekend

This year’s annual festive fundraiser, organised by Boston Community Runners, will set off at 10am from Central Park.
Santas will then jog or walk a 5k route around the town, finishing back at the Market Place, where there will be ‘festive stalls’.
Advertisement
There is still time to take part, with entries closing tomorrow (Tuesday, December 6). Visit the website to enter.
Most Popular
A spokesperson from the running group said: “Get ready for a fab, fun Christmassy event to get you in the festive mood. Festive music and fun from Endeavour FM in Central Park from 9am, a fabulous warm up from Vicki and the V-Fitness team, the Festive photo frame returns thanks to our Elfie Selfies and free photos for you to save from Sports / Action Photographer David Dales."
Advertisement
Last year’s event saw more than 300 people take part. Proceeds raised from the Santa Run will be donated to the communities of Boston.