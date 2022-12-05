Popular Santa Run festive fundraiser set to return to Boston at the weekend

Boston’s popular Santa Run is taking place on Sunday with hundreds of bearded joggers providing a comical spectacle through the town.

Santas enjoy an 'Elfie Selfie' at the start of last year's Santa Run in Boston.

This year’s annual festive fundraiser, organised by Boston Community Runners, will set off at 10am from Central Park.

Santas will then jog or walk a 5k route around the town, finishing back at the Market Place, where there will be ‘festive stalls’.

Advertisement

There is still time to take part, with entries closing tomorrow (Tuesday, December 6). Visit the website to enter.

A spokesperson from the running group said: “Get ready for a fab, fun Christmassy event to get you in the festive mood. Festive music and fun from Endeavour FM in Central Park from 9am, a fabulous warm up from Vicki and the V-Fitness team, the Festive photo frame returns thanks to our Elfie Selfies and free photos for you to save from Sports / Action Photographer David Dales."

Advertisement