Rush to buy tickets for new music concerts in Alford

Folk/pop duo Plumhall is to headline at Alford Manor House

Yorkshire's electrifying folk/pop duo Plumhall is to headline at Alford Manor House, on Saturday, June 26, raising money for three local community groups.

For this event, which is taking place in the marquee, they are joined by singer-songwriters E.R. Thorpe from Nottinghamshire, and Lincolnshire's Jake Newby.

To meet demand, a second concert has just been announced for Friday, September 24.

The September concert sees local artists Sophia Woodcraft and Jaz Beeson, joined by a soon to be announced third performer.

These events are Covid-secure with limited seating and social distancing measures in place, with seats to be reserved in advance. Plus it's bring your own refreshments.