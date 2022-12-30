Safety fears as vandals cut through trees and gate at country park in Boston

Police are investigating vandalism at a Boston park which saw numerous trees cut down and others left in a dangerous, unstable condition.

An image of the damage at the site reported today (Friday) by Boston Borough Council.

These recent attacks at Witham Way Country Park come just six months after a similar incident at the popular walking spot.

Some trees had been partially sawn-through, leaving them unstable in windy weather. Gates, other equipment and a wooden memorial tribute cross were also targeted.

Locals who regularly use the park are outraged about the attack, while others are now concerned about safety there.

Some of the damage at Witham Way Country Park reported on December 22.

The recent incidents were discovered on December 22 and again today (Friday).

Boston Borough Council has removed the damaged trees, but there are fears there could still be more attacks to come.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Trees were found damaged at Witham Way Country Park recently resulting in the trees being removed by the council due to them being unsafe. If you have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the park recently, please contact us.”

Residents have called the attack ‘disgusting’ and ‘shameful’ – while others are concerned someone may be wandering around the park at night brandishing a bladed weapon.

One resident wrote: “Absolutely disgusting behaviour! Shame on them!”

A second said they were walking in the park on Saturday last week and spotted 11 trees cut down of damaged.

Another added: “I think the point here is not only the damage to the trees, but that someone is carrying a knife, saw or something sharp that can be classed as a weapon.”