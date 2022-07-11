Hundreds of machines - from vintage Harley-Davidsons to pastel blue Vespa scooters – lined up in the town’s Central Park, Wide Bargate and Bargate Green area.
Along with a huge array of bikes to view, there were a number of trade and charity stands on the day.
One of these was Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service who said following the event: “We would also like to say how absolutely overwhelmed we have been by the incredible kindness and generosity extended to us by the good and very generous people of Boston and surrounding areas, who attended. Thanks to you all, we raised almost £400 by way of sales of support merchandise and through donations.”
Bike Night organisers have thanked marshals who helped at the event, and all who attended.