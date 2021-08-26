Top 5 beaches in Lincolnshire where dogs are allowed

According to ShowersToYou.co.uk, the highest-rated dog-friendly beach in the county is Chapel St Leonards, with Humberston Fitties in second place, Ingoldmells third, Moggs Eye fourth and Saltfleetby Theddlethorpe Dunes fifth.

Anderby Creek, Cleethorpes, Mablethorpe Town, Skegness and Sutton-on-Sea were listed as beaches that are generally seasonal with bans taking place between April/May and September.

However, regular beachgoers know there are usually dog friendly areas all-year away from central beaches.

The findings are park of wider research analysing Google ratings and reviews for 151 beaches with no dog restrictions.

In first place nationwide with a score of 9.30 out of 10 is Durdle Door beach located in Dorset. A perfect seaside getaway for dogs and their owners, the famed limestone arch makes a dreamy backdrop to a game of fetch with your four-legged friend.

Second is Cuckmere Haven Beach in East Sussex, scoring 9.13. Neighbouring the white chalk cliffs of the Seven Sisters, the quiet pebble beach enjoys the views of the iconic landmark that makes it a prime spot for some bonding with your dog.

Another Dorset favourite, Man O’War Beach, ranks third with 8.99 out of 10. Also known as east Durdle Door, this pebble beach offers calm waters protected from swells – perfect for a splash in the sea with your doggie!

Following in fourth with 8.79 is Three Cliffs Bay in Glamorgan. Taking the crown as the first sand beach on the list, the seashore is paired with the dunes of sand for plenty of room to roam.

Finishing off the top five is Longsands North Tynemouth with 8.69. Located on England’s north-east coast, this dog-friendly beach is another perfect place to walk your dog.

It is no surprise that Devon, the county also known as ‘Mother Nature’s playground’, is home to the most highly rated dog-friendly beaches. A whopping 22 beaches out of 151 making the rankings.

In a close second, placing with a total of 21 beaches, is the county of Pembrokeshire. Bordered by the sea on three sides, it is no wonder it has a plethora of beaches to offer.

Cornwall places third with a total of 14 highly rated dog-friendly beaches. Home to harbour villages and towering cliffs, you and your pet will never have a dull moment there.

1. Humberston Fitties Humberston Fitties is a wide sandy beach at the mouth of the Humber Estuary. From here there are great views of the ships and boats leaving port. ww2 forts, The beach here is backed by sand dunes known as the Humberston Fitties. This area doubles as a conservation area and collection of around 300 vintage holiday chalets. A little further along is a larger, more modern caravan park. There is little in the way of facilities on the beach, but that is part of the charm. Photo: JPI Media

2. Ingoldmells Ingoldmells South is a sandy beach on the Lincolnshire coastline located near the resort town of the same name. The town boasts a number of caravan parks as well as the Fantasy Island theme park. The beach is popular for swimming and for walking. It is unusual along the Lincolnshire coast, in that dogs are allowed on part of the beach all year round. Photo: JPI Media

3. Moggs Eye Moggs Eye, also known as Huttoft Beach is a quiet, rural beach backed by grassy sand dunes. The wide strip of golden sand which slopes gently into the sea is a great destination for beachgoers. As well as being plenty of room for beach games the beach is used by swimmers, surfers, sea anglers and bird watchers. It is also quite popular with walkers, there being a variety of good walks in the area. There are currently no restrictions on dog walking on the beach Photo: JPI Media

4. Saltfleetby Theddlethorpe Dunes Theddlethorpe Beach is definitely one for nature lovers. A superb unspoilt landscape of salt marshland and sands. Saltfleetby Theddlethorpe Dunes are designated a National Nature Reserve and there are a range of habitats here; tidal sand and mudflats, salt and freshwater marshes and sand dunes. The marshes behind the beach are one of only a few location in the UK where the natterjack toad can be found. Photo: JPI Media