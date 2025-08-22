Viking Way improvement works completed early near Caistor

The restored stretch of the Viking Way between Nettleton and Caistor. Photo: LCC

Improvement works have been completed ahead of schedule on a stretch of the Viking Way near Caistor.

Due to have been finished by August 30, walkers can now enjoy a new, safer crossing point on the A46 (Caistor bypass) and 200m of newly surfaced path on the Viking Way between Caistor and Nettleton earlier than expected.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council said: "Our team didn't just work on rebuilding the footpath that, they also improved the drainage at the side of the road. With the work now finished we have been able to make the route live for everyone wanting to walk along it in the area. I would like to thank the team working on this part of the Viking Way for their efforts and the members of the public affected for their patience whilst we installed these improvements."

The Viking Way is the 149-mile-long distance walking route between the Humber and Oakham that crosses some of the most beautiful landscapes in Lincolnshire. These include The Lincolnshire Wolds National Landscape, the Lincolnshire Limewoods and the Lincoln cliff escarpment.

The newly completed crossing point on the Viking Way. Photo: LCC

The route also passes through the towns of Caistor, Horncastle and Woodhall Spa as well as the city of Lincoln.

For details of the 149-mile route as well as some shorter circular walks that use part of the Viking Way go to: visitlincolnshire.com/things-to-do/viking-way/