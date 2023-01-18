Volunteers brave miserable weather to clear rubbish from river banks in Boston

From traffic cones and wellies - to a plastic mannequin, volunteers have cleared all sorts of rubbish from a river bank in Boston.

The volunteers with all the rubbish they collected on the day.

The day saw Boston's RiverCare volunteers team up with Boston Asda to litter pick along the banks of the Haven, at Skirbeck.

The team of 15 trudged along damp river banks in the cold wind to collect hundreds of pieces of litter – preventing plastics and other pollutants from entering the waterways.

Advertisement

Around 20 bags of rubbish and a couple of recycling sacks were collected, with items including a mannequin, flag and pole, wellington boot, doll, football, road sign and traffic cones.

The volunteers endured wet and muddy conditions to collect litter from the river bank area.

Advertisement

Stephen Bromby, Community Champion at Asda Boston said: "It was brilliant joining forces with our local community to help tackle litter in our area. Everyone really got stuck in to keep our town looking its best.

"It’s something we’re very passionate about and we need to ensure we also educate people on taking their litter home so we can keep our community spaces looking welcoming!

Advertisement

"Litter picks provide an excellent chance to take some gentle exercise out in the fresh air, protect birds and animals, and gain a sense of personal pride in a job well done."

The event was organised by Lincolnshire Community Voluntary Service (LCVS) and Boston Big Local, supported by RiverCare.

Advertisement

Boston Asda's community champion Stephen Bromby at the litter pick.

Jackie Lane, Environmental Projects Co-ordinator from LCVS said: “I was delighted that we had a team of 15 people to help, some new faces as well as some regular volunteers including two wombles from the Wyberton Wombles of Boston Common, Samantha Smith from Platform Housing and Stephen Bromby from Asda Boston.

Advertisement

"A huge thank you to everyone who helped – a hardworking, friendly and caring team of volunteers who between them made a massive difference to the area.

"We will be litter picking further along the bank of the Haven in the near future so look out for future events and come and join us.”

Advertisement