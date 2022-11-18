Volunteers needed for 'Boston Tree Party' event at town's new nature reserve

Volunteers are needed to take part in a tree-planting event at a new nature reserve in Boston.

Work is ongoing at the Dion's Wood nature reserve - as pictured recently from Pilgrim Hospital.

The planting will take place at Dion’s Wood on Sunday, December 4 – an event which has been named the ‘Boston Tree Party’.

Boston Woods Trust (BWT) is looking for a number of volunteers who can give at least a couple of hours to plant specific trees in designated areas. The regular Boston Woods team will be on hand to provide guidance.

A BWT spokesperson said: “On this day we will welcome anyone to come and be a part of creating this exciting new nature reserve.

“You will need to wear suitable shoes or boots and if you can bring your own spade that would be a great help.”

Dion’s Wood is located off Willoughby Road, close to Pilgrim Hospital.

Construction at the 35 acre site began in 2021. A lake has already been installed and wildflowers planted. BWT say they want to prioritise wildlife at the reserve, so no dogs will be allowed in the woods and future visitors will be asked to keep to the paths.

Access and parking for the Boston Tree Party event will be available via Leakes Farmyard, at 120 Willoughby Road. Future parking will be via a dedicated new car park which is still being completed for the site.

The spokesperson added: "There is also pedestrian access from Sibsey Road and Rowan Way. However you enter the site we ask that you sign in to be directed to a BWT volunteer and their planting area.

“We would love to hear from you if you are planning to join us as there are over 16,000 whips to be planted.”