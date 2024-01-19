Watch: Unusual sight of a tractor working the ground in town centre park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The unusual spectacle of a tractor working the ground in Boston’s Central Park has been captured on drone camera by local photographer Christiaan Lowe.
The park has been closed since yesterday (Thursday) while work is carried out to level the ground, and it remains closed today.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As previously reported, the grass at the public park was churned up back in October by an fair that was allowed to go ahead despite the wet groundwater conditions caused by Storm Babet.
When the fair came to leave the park, many of its large vehicles found themselves bogged down in the wet soil. At the time, the council issued an apology and said swift measures would be taken to ensure its recovery.
Mr Lowe posted his drone footage to Facebook, commenting: “Nice to see the restoration work has started in Boston's Town Park”.