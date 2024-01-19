Register
Watch: Unusual sight of a tractor working the ground in town centre park

The drone footage shows ongoing work to level out the town centre park after it was damaged
By Gemma Gadd
Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:05 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 13:36 GMT
The unusual spectacle of a tractor working the ground in Boston’s Central Park has been captured on drone camera by local photographer Christiaan Lowe.

The park has been closed since yesterday (Thursday) while work is carried out to level the ground, and it remains closed today.

As previously reported, the grass at the public park was churned up back in October by an fair that was allowed to go ahead despite the wet groundwater conditions caused by Storm Babet.

A still from Christiaan Lowe's drone video.A still from Christiaan Lowe's drone video.
A still from Christiaan Lowe's drone video.

When the fair came to leave the park, many of its large vehicles found themselves bogged down in the wet soil. At the time, the council issued an apology and said swift measures would be taken to ensure its recovery.

Mr Lowe posted his drone footage to Facebook, commenting: “Nice to see the restoration work has started in Boston's Town Park”.

