Welcome spring on Snowdrop Sunday at Rauceby Hall

Snowdrops and aconites at Rauceby Hall. Photo: Jonny Hoare

This weekend will see visitors looking for the first signs of spring welcomed to the grounds of Rauceby Hall, near Sleaford.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snowdrop Sunday will be held in Rauceby Hall Pleasure Gardens on Sunday February 23.

Enjoy a stroll in this beautiful garden owned by Jonny and Emma Hoare. Take in the snow drops and aconites and enjoy the heralds of spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gardens will be open 11am to 4pm with admission at £3 per adult, children enter for free.

Refreshments will be available, cash only entry on the gate.

The hall is located in South Rauceby, NG34 8QN.