Welcome spring on Snowdrop Sunday at Rauceby Hall

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:42 BST
Snowdrops and aconites at Rauceby Hall. Photo: Jonny HoareSnowdrops and aconites at Rauceby Hall. Photo: Jonny Hoare
Snowdrops and aconites at Rauceby Hall. Photo: Jonny Hoare
This weekend will see visitors looking for the first signs of spring welcomed to the grounds of Rauceby Hall, near Sleaford.

Snowdrop Sunday will be held in Rauceby Hall Pleasure Gardens on Sunday February 23.

Enjoy a stroll in this beautiful garden owned by Jonny and Emma Hoare. Take in the snow drops and aconites and enjoy the heralds of spring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The gardens will be open 11am to 4pm with admission at £3 per adult, children enter for free.

Refreshments will be available, cash only entry on the gate.

The hall is located in South Rauceby, NG34 8QN.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice