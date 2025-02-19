Welcome spring on Snowdrop Sunday at Rauceby Hall
This weekend will see visitors looking for the first signs of spring welcomed to the grounds of Rauceby Hall, near Sleaford.
Snowdrop Sunday will be held in Rauceby Hall Pleasure Gardens on Sunday February 23.
Enjoy a stroll in this beautiful garden owned by Jonny and Emma Hoare. Take in the snow drops and aconites and enjoy the heralds of spring.
The gardens will be open 11am to 4pm with admission at £3 per adult, children enter for free.
Refreshments will be available, cash only entry on the gate.
The hall is located in South Rauceby, NG34 8QN.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.