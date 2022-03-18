Appeal to help fund Georgie’s life-changing operation

Georgie needs a £2,700 operation EMN-220318-143156001

Georgie was taken in by The Ark Animal Rescue in Louth after his owner passed away, and the eight-year-old Bichon Frise was found to be suffering from a luxating patella cruciate ligament, as well as two fractures in his tibia.

To improve his mobility and quality of life, Georgie will need an operation which will cost the Ark £2,700 to fund.

A spokesman for The Ark said: “Georgie is such a perfect pooch, we owe i to him to ensure the rest of his life in pain-free.

“If you can help in any way please do, every pound adds up.”