Owners ‘gutted’ as one-eyed ‘local celebrity’ cat goes missing near Boston

Have you seen local celebrity cat Luna?

The three year-old bengal called Luna was last seen on October 21 in the village where she became a familiar face to residents.

Due to losing an eye to infection as a kitten, locals often referred to her as a ‘pirate’ cat - while her friendy character has seen her garner a social media following.

Owner Sade Jayne said: “She is a bit of a local celebrity in Swineshead and has her own Facebook page ‘The adventures of Luna the one-eyed Pirate Cat’.

The three-year old cat is quite distinctive because of her missing eye and bengal spots.

“I am absolutely gutted and am worried someone has taken her.

“She is a bengal which is an expensive breed, and someone may feel they could breed her - although she has been neutered so they won’t be able to.

“My eldest son is really upset and just wants her home. It is just horrible. She’s such a loving and amazing cat.”

Sade says Luna would often wander into the local Co-op store and follow people around for fuss.

Luna went missing from Swineshead on October 21.

She also had regular people she would visit in their gardens and could sometimes be seen walking with local children to school and around the duck pond.

Sade added: “The problem is she was seen by people daily - but now hasn’t been seen since October 21.”

The cat is on a special diet, so Sade is worried if someone has taken her that her nutritional needs won’t be met.