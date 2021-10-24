Pumpkin-carving fundraiser launched

No Caption ABCDE EMN-211014-145740001

A pumpkin-carving competition has been launched to raise funds for a service which provides support to people in Lincolnshire affected by Parkinson’s.

The Pumpkins for Parkinson’s Carving Competition has been organised by Lincolnshire NHS Charity in aid of Parkinson’s Service.

It will run throughout October, with Halloween acting as the closing date.

Parkinson’s Service provides information, advice and support for people with Parkinson’s living in the community along with their carers, families and other healthcare professionals involved in their care. It is run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

Lincolnshire NHS Charity has three prizes up for grabs from Bell’s Gardening Outlet of Benington, including an autumn planter and gift vouchers. The pumpkins will be judged on their originality and creativity with the top three winning entrants receiving a prize.

There is a £5 entry fee per pumpkin photo. This can be via Virgin Money Giving: https://bit.ly/PumpkinsforParkinsons. Pumpkin photos should be submitted, along with a full name and contact details, to [email protected] or via Facebook Messenger (search for ‘Lincolnshire NHS Charity’).