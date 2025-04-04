Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last night I dreamed I was at Rockcliffe Hall again.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warm water bubbled and the sun heated my face as I gazed across the idyllic parklands - only stirring to take a sip of my chilled drink.

(This article contains affiliate links)

It was an experience worth re-living. I could have been at a five star hotel in the Caribbean but this little dose of spring heaven was not a flight away - but instead an easy drive to the stunning north east. Who knew?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Bridget Jones visited the stunning Rockcliffe Hall hotel and spa, she would have been driven in a soft top, sunglasses balanced on her nose and scarf flying wildly behind her. Instead my friend and I opted for more sensible attire involving knitwear and a roof firmly on as we sped across the glorious tops of the Pennines for our spring girls' weekend away.

Both celebrating our birthdays, we were in the mood to be spoiled and spoiled we were. After slowly making our way down Rockcliffe Hall's stunning drive we were greeted warmly, despite our somewhat tardiness (we had missed our dinner reservation) and taken to our ground floor twin room with the kind assurance that the restaurant was still waiting for us. Instead of the partitioned bed situation I was somewhat fearing, we were delighted to see two huge double beds in our large and beautiful room, plus a lovely bathroom and separate loo (a detail important for a friend date).

After examining our delicious smelling gifts from luxury wellbeing brand NEOM which is partnered with Rockcliffe Hall ( fun fact- the brand was founded by former journalist Nicola Elliot), we explored further.

A door led out into a terrace complete with table and chairs which gazed out upon Rockcliffe Hall's 375 acres of stunning grounds on the banks of the River Tees, just outside the village of Hurworth, County Durham. It was unexpectedly wonderful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s worth mentioning Rockliffe Hall is undergoing a carefully planned multi million pound renovation project designed to elevate its reputation as a world-class, gastronomy-focused destination - I’m not exaggerating when I never heard a peep - and would never have even noticed if it wasn’t pointed out.

Combining luxury with history, Rockliffe Hall boasts an AA-rated 5* status, offering guests the ultimate country estate escape. Originally developed in the 18th century as a private residence and later reimagined as a hotel in 2009, Rockcliffe Hall is now home to a 50,000-square-foot award-winning spa and outdoor Spa Garden, a championship 18-hole golf course (the longest in Europe) plus spacious rooms and suites spread across the Old Hall and New Hall.

Guests can also indulge in diverse dining experiences curated by Culinary Director James Close, former chef-patron of the two-Michelin-starred Raby Hunt. That evening we dined at Rockliffe Hall’s newest dining destination TERRA, which offers an innovative culinary journey inspired by global flavours and nature’s ingredients. Our dinner was part of TERRA's pop-up French Bistro experience, offering simple, classic French dishes, expertly complemented by regional wines selected by the resort’s sommelier team.

Rockcliffe Hall golf course | Rockcliffe Hall

I enjoyed a hearty French onion soup and a classic steak au poivre, set off perfectly by a specially chosen (for me) glass of crisp Sancerre. I've had worse Friday night dinners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next day, and after a lavish breakfast (shout out to the home-made hash browns,) we needed air ahead of our spa experiences so wandered out off-site into the cute village of Hurworth. From there we trekked out into the beautiful County Durham countryside , which was bathed in expected sunshine amid the bleating of hundreds of adorable baby spring lambs.

Then into the spa. Spanning 50,000 square feet, the spa’s wellness and bathing facilities include a swimming pool, hydro pool, thermal suite, monsoon showers, and an outdoor hot tub, all designed to help guests unwind and recharge. In actual fact it's the biggest spa in the north east and one of the largest in the country.

Making the most of in infinity spa pool at Rockcliffe Hall | Nicola Adam/National World

We enjoyed our VIP spa experience fully - particular the private booking at the The Spa Garden, which provides panoramic views of the surrounding estate, complemented by a warm infinity-edge experience pool with hydrotherapy massage, a glass-fronted sauna, and tepidarium beds that gently radiate heat to reduce stress and promote deep relaxation. There was even a (female) ‘spa butler’ who fetched us drinks and gave us a tour - a lovely touch.

Spa swimming pool with stained glass windows | Rockcliffe Hall

Blessed by the weather, we had the infinity pool to ourselves as we relaxed and it could have been The Caribbean not County Durham at the cusp of spring. It was stunning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next we headed to our treatments where we were pummelled from head to toe with rocks - sound painful but I can assure you the 60-minute hot stones massage was anything but. and in case we weren’t quite relaxed enough we also tested out the guided meditation in the sleep retreat.

Officially fully Zen to the point of crashing , we realised fresh air was the only option so we headed into Hurworth to test out local pub we had spotted enroute - The Bay Horse, It proved a treat - unexpected, friendly and atmospheric with incredible food - it whetted our appetite for further exploration of the beautiful area. But sated and exhausted we headed back to our giant beds to gossip and try the free cocktail provided. Big tick.

After another lavish brekkie we were sad to leave so headed out to explore the grounds in more depth - this proved worth it as we discovered a fabulous walled garden with endless inspiration and watched golfers teeing off across the green. Then back across the Pennines and home, feeling truly pampered. It’s a hard recommend from me.

FACTFILE

A stay at Rockliffe Hall starts from £312 on a bed and breakfast basis. Or, from £595 per room, per night, you can indulge in 24 hours of total tranquillity with Rockliffe Hall’s Relax and Renew spa breaks designed to restore mind and body through relaxation and wellbeing. Choose to Relax or Renew – both options include:

Overnight stay in a New Hall double or twin room

NEOM welcome gift with drinks and snacks

Extended spa access from midday on arrival until 11am on departure

90-minute Spa Garden experience to elevate relaxation

Guided meditation in the Sleep Retreat

Personalised 60-minute treatment ritual (choose from Tranquillity Scrub, Hot Rocks, Reflexology, Indian Head Massage, or results-driven Face SPAce facials: Pump Up, Calm and Soothe, Ultra Glow, Detox and Tone, or Ice Splash).

À la carte breakfast