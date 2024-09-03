She has produced her latest calendar to be ready by September so that anyone who needs to post it abroad will be able to send it economically for Christmas.

"Many of my calendars go abroad – all over the world, in fact. I’ve been told of countless places they’re posted to, particularly to family and friends who know Caistor but no longer live here,” she said.

That is why the calendar has just gone on sale at Caistor Post Office and Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre.

"I’m very grateful to them for their continuing support. My calendar is full colour and priced at £10, much cheaper than an equivalent commercial calendar,” Martha remarked, thanking Amber Weber for again contributing her outstanding design and layout skills.

“Will I be back with a calendar next year? I certainly hope so,” Martha said. “I get asked before it comes out each year if I’m going to produce one again - it’s lovely that it has so much support.”