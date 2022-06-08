Artisan market to be held in Lincolnshire woods

Deer safaris will run each day around the Stourton Estate.

The estate has teamed up with the Lincolnshire Makers group, a collective of over 800 local Lincolnshire creatives, artists and food producers, to hold the Summer Artisan Market at Stourton Woods, near Baumber on Sunday June 26, from 10am – 4pm.

Jodie Mason, who founded the Lincolnshire Makers group in 2021, has built a community of creatives who support each other, whether they be a hobbyist maker or a full time business and says: “The group has such a diverse set of talent from every inch of Lincolnshire, and the Summer Artisan Market is a celebration of this and invites visitors to come along and see the best of local art, food, accessories and decor on their doorstep!”

Over 50 local businesses will showcase their wares at the event, taking place in the shelter of the Roundhouse in the woods which is surrounded by parklands of red deer and their newly born deer calves. The Roundhouse, provides shelter for the deer from the elements during the winter months.

The Roundhouse where the artisan market will be held at Stourton Estates.

Expect a huge range of items on offer from cakes to candles, jewellery to jams, honey to homewares, cheese to ceramics, doughnuts to dog treats, fudge to flowers at Stourton Woods.

Local guitar duo Nigel and Teri will entertain visitors throughout the event, plus locally sourced food and culinary delights served by SEASON Street Food and The Peel Wood Fired Kitchen making delicious fresh pizzas. Picnic benches will be dotted throughout the grounds for you to soak in the atmosphere or enjoy a walk around the estate grounds.

Deer safaris will run throughout the day (which are wheelchair accessible) and kids ride free. These can be booked online in advance on the Stourton Estates website. The event is dog friendly and entry is free, although a small car parking fee will apply - every penny of which is reinvested into the grounds maintenance.

With such an array of Lincolnshire creatives, food producers, makers and artists together in a beautiful setting, the organisers say this is an event not to be missed.

Sourton Estates' first summer artisan market.

The Facebook Event can be found online at: www.facebook.com/events/380156667115476

Directions to the venue can be found online at: www.stourtonestates.co.uk/contact-us/where-to-find-us/