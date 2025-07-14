Billionaire's World comes to Lincolnshire!

Exclusive menswear by a host of the world's most iconic fashion names is amongst clothing valued at close to a million pounds being sold in two remarkable auctions in North Lincolnshire this week.

A sale on Tuesday (15th) sees some of the most expensive leisurewear that money can buy going under the hammer in an auction of the contents of the billionaire-owned superyacht Sarafsa.

Launched in 2008, the Sarafsa was the largest motor yacht ever built in a British yard, a 3,200 ton six decker with on board amenities that ranged from a piano lounge to a swimming pool.

Following the sale of the yacht to new owners, auctioneers Eddisons were invited to dispose of contents that were not involved in the deal. Silver, tablewares, furnishings and works of art went in two earlier auctions at the firm's national saleroom centre in Scunthorpe. The third and final sale sees a vast quantity of luxury men's footwear and clothing offered, completely without reserves.

The Sarafsa model that sat in the superyacht's piano bar.

Eddisons director Paul Cooper said: "The Sarafsa was a floating palace. Everything on board had the name of an internationally famous manufacturer or artist attached - and the same is true of the leisurewear that lay, unworn, in the wardrobes and dressing rooms of the yacht."

"It's all the best that money can buy. The 198 pairs of shoes in the auction include almost a hundred made by Tod's, the famous Italian brand, a maker that sells slip-on loafers for over £400 a pair."

"And Tod's is just one of the top names in luxury European shoe making in the auction. We can also do Lutwyche, Hogan, Ferragamo, Moreschi, Louis Vuitton and others. Some of the really special, hand-made-to-order footwear is said to have topped £2,000 a pair."

Paul added: "One lot that has been attracting particular interest is a Louis Vuitton Sellier leather clutch bag, an accessory that, on display in the window of a Riviera boutique, would have carried a price tag of well over two thousand Euros."

Vuitton Clutch Bag and Italian Loafers

Other items that came off the yacht include seventy pairs of swimming shorts (retail cost £145-£380 a time), over 200 T-shirts, mostly Ralph Lauren, sixty seven baseball caps including a number made by Loro Piana that retail for around £400 a time, and thousands of pairs of socks, the products of some of the world's finest sock makers, never worn, never even taken out of their individual boxes.

The Sarafsa sale is an online auction scheduled to end at 1pm on Tuesday. The catalogue and auction are available at https://auctions.eddisonsassets.com/auctions.

Meanwhile a second online auction at Eddisons on Wednesday (16th), will see the entire stock of a West Midlands fancy dress retailer go under the hammer following the firm's collapse into liquidation. The retail value of the fancy dress, costume and theatrical props stock has been estimated at £350,000.

Paul Cooper said: "From pirates and super-heroes to zombies and astronauts, we've got every imaginable costume, all new and boxed, no ex-hire stuff. The problem is that the quantities are so vast that we are having to auction it by the pallet. So unless someone has a hundred mates - who all want to go to the party as identical medieval knights or vicars or whatever - this isn't really a great auction for the private buyer."

"That said, it's probably the sale of the year for local traders in the fancy dress business!"