Christmas markets in Sleaford light up town

Chris Ford with his Christmas wreaths and trees. EMN-210612-152316001

The Town Crier John Griffiths kicked things off in the market place for the ongoing Twelve Market Days of Christmas, which saw pupils from William Alvey School reading festive poems to shoppers, bubble blowers, Marvel characters, stiltwalkers and street entertainers adding to the atmosphere alongside farmers market stalls and other traders.

There were pop up artisan stalls in Millstream Square and a contemporary craft market in The Hub with music by local folk musicians and performers from Sleaford Little Theatre.

It was also Small Business Saturday, a national day of celebration and support for small businesses serving their communities, which saw many running special offers on the day.

Town Crier John Griffith lets shooppers know what to look forward to on Saturday. EMN-210612-152233001

There will be more next Saturday, including a Christmas artisan market in Millstream Square and Bristol Arcade with grotto, entertainment and food.

Charlotte Clark of The Grazing Shed, converted from a horsebow, appears on the town's Christmas Market for the first time. EMN-210612-152255001

Helen King with her Spirit of Serenity stall was pleased to see it busy on the market place. EMN-210612-152306001

William Alvey School headteacher Stephen Tapley with one of his pupils doing festive poems in the market place. EMN-210612-152222001

William Alvey School pupils recite Christmas poems for market-goers. EMN-210612-152327001

Shoppers browsing stalls at The Hub craft market. EMN-210612-152455001

Jozef Slezak and two year old daughter Daniela Slezakova of Sleaford join in the children's crafts on offer at The Hub. EMN-210612-152505001

Vanessa Stone, of Bottesford, with her cards, paintings and cushions, including new work on Sleaford, for sale at the Hub craft market. EMN-210612-152515001

Hannah Bigley of Whaplode selling pottery gifts at the Hub craft market. EMN-210612-152525001