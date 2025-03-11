Coffee could soon outprice a pint says expert

Coffee lovers could soon be paying more for their morning brew than their after-work pint, an expert has predicted - as the price of coffee beans soar.

The cost of Arabica beans hit a 50-year high in February, soaring to £2.85 per pound, and with cafés feeling the squeeze, customers can expect price hikes to follow.

Heidi Philip-Smith, Philips’ in-house barista, warns that it’s only a matter of time before coffee overtakes beer in price: "The cost of coffee has been rising steadily, but with bean shortages, supply chain disruptions, and inflation, we’re on track to see café coffee outprice a pint within the next five to ten years - potentially by 2030."

The average price of a flat white can set you back at least £3.90, compared to an average pint at £5.09 - a gap of just £1.18.

So is it time to rethink your coffee habits and find an alternative to your morning caffeine hits? "Switching to a bean-to-cup coffee machine is a smart move," says Heidi.

"You get barista-quality coffee at home for a fraction of the cost - potentially saving hundreds of pounds a year. Instead of paying nearly £4 a day, home-brewed coffee can cost as little as 25p per cup*."

Beyond saving money, using a coffee machine at home is also a more sustainable option. "You cut out single-use cups, reduce waste, and get full control over your coffee’s quality and sourcing," Philip-Smith adds.

With no signs of coffee prices cooling down, now might be the best time to take control of your caffeine fix. Whether it’s cutting back on café visits or upgrading your home setup with the Philips Barista Brew, making the switch now could save you a fortune by the time coffee really does outprice a pint.