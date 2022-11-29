Around 8,000 people per day were expected to have visited the Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair at the weekend, with traders and shoppers from across the Lincolnshire area.

Joseph Hippisley tries out an edible salted locust on the Bugvita stall from Blankney at Lincolnshire Food and Gift fair.

The 21st annual event was staged at the Lincolnshire Showground with the mild weather boosting the festive browsers.

Each year the popular event features a wide range of food, gifts and demonstrations along with bags of music and festive cheer.

The weekend even saw Great British Bake Off star, Sandy Docherty take to the stage for a live demonstration.

Sam and Amanda Owen of Dorrington Homestead with some of their creations.

Stephanie Dexter, award-winning head chef and director of The Cross Keys at Grasby also made an appearance.

As well as returning favourites such as Pin Gin of Louth, Mountain’s Boston Sausage and Graham Fidling butchers of Woodhall Spa, there were new exhibitors such as Adam Banks’ Bugvita, of Blankney, offering edible insects for an unusual stocking filler this Christmas.

Bugvita offers food mixes that contain edible crickets and salted locust snacks, providing visitors with an unusual option for stocking fillers this Christmas.

Adam said: “I came across the idea of eating insects while I was living in Mexico. They are not only high in protein but also have a range of other health benefits.”

Adam Banks of Bugvita, from Blankney, with some of his edible locust samples.

He was keen to talking with visitors about edible insects and why they might want to consider them. He even had some edible locusts especially for the show to try.

This year also marked a first for Dorrington Homestead, a Lincolnshire company that has made a name for itself selling homemade products from its farm in Dorrington. Its products include natural soaps, candles, hampers, jams, cured meats, cheese and cider.

Sam Owen, owns Dorrington Homestead alongside his wife Amanda. He said: “We started Dorrington Homestead in lockdown in pursuit of ‘the good life’. We wanted to go back to being self-sufficient and producing what we consume with a real focus on animal welfare.

“Everything we sell is made by hand and the jams, for example, are made from berries we’ve foraged ourselves.”

Dan and Jo Mountain of Mountain's Boston Sausage. Their farm shop and cafe at East Heckington is currently under rapid reconstruction after a devastating fire earlier this year, but the butcher's shop is now up and running on site.

These include things like quinces and damsons to make preserves, while chamomile from their garden goes into the soaps.

"This is our first show having been making things for ourselves, now we are taking it to the next level,” Sam said.

From left - Kaleigh Riglin and Shannon Riglin of Sleaford's Tiffin and Co Bakehouse.

Caroline and Mick Slowey of Lincolnshireshire Poacher Cheese makers of Ulceby, near Alford.

Rosanna Carr of Cote Hill Cheese, of Osgodby, Market Rasen, offering samples to Food and Gift Fair visitors.

A knitted Christmas dinner on offer at Hannah's Craft Cottage stall, with Linda Smelt (left) and Hannah Roddie of Burgh le Marsh.

From left - Beth Frith and Becky Dunn, business owner of Born To Farm children's and adults' country clothing, based near Caistor.

Amy Conyard of Louth's Pin Gin serves up hot apple gin at the fair.

Nick and Marie Broughton-Myers of Myers bakery of Horncastle with their famous plum bread.

Woodhall Spa butcher Graham Fidling carves up a stuffed chine roll.

