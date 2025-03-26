Customers queue to be first in new Clintons store in Skegness

A large queue formed outside when a new card and gift store welcomed its first customers in Skegness.

Clintons and Home and Fragrance have opened a larger, combined store at the Hildreds Shopping Centre – and early indications of its success are very promising.

The card and gift business has moved just a stone’s throw away from Clintons’ original store in Lumley Road, which closed along with many others across the country to stave off insolvency.

Home and Fragrance has also moved a short distance to the opposite unit in the Hildreds.

Customers queuing outside the new Clintons store in the Hildreds Centre, Skegness.

The combined stores are owned by Cardzone and offer a wider selection of products, including beautifully scented candles and gifts – just in time for Mother’s Day.

As an added bonus for the first day, the first 100 customers received a free tote bag.

“We are thrilled to be opening this new, larger store in Skegness,” said James Taylor, Trading Director “The new store will give us the opportunity to offer our customers an even better shopping experience with a wider range of products."

Amy Taylor, marketing director, was delighted to see so many turn out for the opening.

Free tote bags were offered to the first 100 customers.

"Justing from the queue before we started I think the local community are really excited to have more options in the centre,” she said. “I think it’s a great sign and I hope the local community support the new store.”

Steve Andrews, manager at the Hildreds, was also delighted to see the store open. “It’s fantastic – Home and Fragrance have moved across to a much bigger unit which offers a lot more for the customers.”