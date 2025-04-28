Discount retailer B&M 'excited' to open new store in Louth town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fast-growing discount retailer B&M is to open a new store in Louth town centre next month.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what is seen as a welcome boost to the local economy, B&M is taking over a shop on Eastgate that was formerly occupied by Wilko.

The launch will create 40 jobs for people in the Louth and district area, and add variety to the shopping scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for B&M said: “We are feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people.

Discount retailer B&M is to open a new store in Louth town centre next month.

"We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store. We are really excited to get the doors open and to welcome customers inside.”

The store provides floor space of 7,020 square feet. It is undergoing a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening at 8 am on Friday, May 16.

B&M says shoppers “can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price, including a range of food, drink and pet food”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.”

The former Wilko store in Eastgate, Louth, which is to be taken over by B&M.

B&M has expanded to such an extent in recent years that it now operates from more than 760 high street and out-of-town stores across the UK, as well as under the B&M brand in France.

The company says its aim is “to provide customers with a fun and exciting shopping experience, offering them great products and fantastic value so that they return again and again to a B&M store”.