Fabulous food festival returns to Market Rasen

The Advocate Arms at last year's food and drink festval.

Get ready to treat your taste buds to a feast of local flavours as Market Rasen’s Food and Drink Festival makes its delicious return this Saturday, March 29.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in the heart of the town’s Market Place from 10am to 4pm, the festival promises a day packed with gourmet delights, live entertainment, and family-friendly fun.

Organised in partnership with the Advocate Arms, Heneage Arms, and Market Rasen Town Council, this year’s event builds on the success of last year’s festivals, bringing together an amazing selection of food and drink vendors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From artisan cheeses and freshly backed scones, to sizzling Greek street food and Lincolnshire’s finest bread, cakes and sweet bakes; there’s something to tempt every palate.

Matt Horsefield, head chef and owner of the Advocate Arms and Heneage Arms, is excited to be heading up the event again this year.

He said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for another fantastic day of food, drink, and community spirit. Last year’s turnout was amazing and we’re hoping this year will be even better – so come along, bring your friends and let’s make it a day to remember.”

Highlights not to miss include: speciality pizza; artisan cheeses; fresh doughnuts, cakes and sweet treats; decadent crepes and donuts and Lincolnshire venison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can sample local gin or enjoy a local Lincolnshire pint too. Meanwhile, live music from brilliant local band Pelham Road will keep the atmosphere buzzing. You are urged to pop along for a fab day and remember to check out the local independent shops along the high street too.

Nicola Marshall, West Lindsey Towns Manager says: “This festival is a brilliant opportunity to showcase the best of our local producers while bringing the community together and attracting visitors to discover Market Rasen’s high street shops and businesses.

“With great food and live entertainment, it’s the perfect way to spend time with family and friends.”