Here’s when Sleaford car boot sales will return

“This can be an excellent way to fundraise and has been very successful in the past,” the council said.

The car boot sales will be held in the car park in Eastgate on the first Sunday of every month throughout April and October.

Each charity or community group which books a date (or dates) will require volunteers to run the event.

There will be no charge to the charity or community group, with all money collected going go directly to them.

The council says it will be able to assist with advertising (utilising its website and Facebook page). This will also be free of charge.

All that is required is a form to be completed, a risk assessment to be signed, and public liability insurance details to be provided.

There will be no requirement for sellers to pre-book; the charge will be £5 per parking bay. Entry will be free for buyers.

For more information or to make a booking, email enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk, search Sleaford Town Council on Facebook or call 01529 303456.