Hunt is on for Britain's favourite market

East Lindsey Markets have joined a campaign to win the coveted title.

East Lindsey Markets have joined a campaign to win the coveted title.

Coun Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: "I am urging our traders and customers to help East Lindsey markets come out on top in next year's Great British Market Awards run by The National Association of British Market Authorities.

“Please vote for your favourite East Lindsey market and invite your family and friends to do the same and spread the word."

David Preston, Chief Executive of NABMA, said: “Following a busy Love Your Local Market Campaign, we are thrilled to be launching the Great British Market Awards.

"The award for Britain’s Favourite Market always attracts thousands of votes, so it’s a great way to keep your customers talking about their favourite markets.

“We look forward to a busy voting session over the coming weeks. I would like to wish every market ‘Good Luck’.”

You can follow the campaign on social media with the hashtag #MyFavouriteMarket.