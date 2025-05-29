Jamie Laing’s Candy Kittens brand launches in-car fragrance experience

Jamie Laing's Candy Kittens brand has jumped behind the wheel and entered the automotive world with the launch of a new range of car air fresheners. The collection brings the brand's delicious sweet-smelling flavours from your taste buds to your dashboard, all while maintaining Candy Kittens' iconic chic and playful aesthetic.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ideal for adding a burst of indulgent scent to your car, home or office, the Candy Kittens Car Air Fresheners will initially be launched exclusively in Halfords stores nationwide, including the store on Tritton Road in Lincoln, as well as on the motoring specialist’s website. The car air fresheners are available in four gourmet scents – Sour Watermelon, Wild Strawberry, Eton Mess & Very Cherry – and come in three different formats:

The hanging air freshener - Ideal for hanging from a rearview mirror, the hanging air freshener is effortless to use and delivers a subtle burst of fragrance that lasts for up to 45 days.

- Ideal for hanging from a rearview mirror, the hanging air freshener is effortless to use and delivers a subtle burst of fragrance that lasts for up to 45 days. Air vent air freshener - Delivering an unrivalled fragrance experience, the air vent air freshener is easy-to-use and fits most vehicle vents.

- Delivering an unrivalled fragrance experience, the air vent air freshener is easy-to-use and fits most vehicle vents. Spill-proof can air freshener - The perfect fusion of fragrance and functionality, the can air freshener slots seamlessly into most vehicle cup holders, delivering bursts of enduring, delicious fragrance.

The new range will continue Candy Kittens’ commitment to limiting its impact on the environment with the hanging air fresheners and the air vent air fresheners being 100 percent recyclable. Customers simply send their old car fresheners back to the Candy Kittens team, who will then use them to make new car air fresheners. In addition, the car air fresheners’ packaging is made from FSC certified cardboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Candy Kittens Eton Mess hanging car air freshener

Podcast host and Radio 1 presenter Jamie and business partner Ed Williams founded the Candy Kittens brand in 2012, and have been shaking up the sweet industry ever since with their range of plant-powered sweets. Now, the dynamic duo is bringing the same passion and energy to in-car fragrance.