Jerry Green charity to open Scunthorpe shop

Jerry Green Dog Rescue's new Scunthorpe store.

Staff and volunteers at Jerry Green Dog Rescue, based across the county and with centres in Algakirk and Brigg will be opening its new store on Scunthorpe High Street, acting as a one-stop shop for all your home, furniture and entertainment needs.

With a charity-wide commitment to promoting the safe and humane treatment of dogs, the store's staff promises that all staff will receive a warm welcome, and sometimes even a furry one as ‘ambassdogs’ will make guest appearances from time to time.

The store will offer three paid roles and is hopeful to be able to support local residents by offering all manner of volunteering and development opportunities.

Claire Ryan, head of income generation said: “At Jerry Green Dog Rescue we support, empower and promote volunteering, we are keen to hear from anyone who wishes to be involved. We can provide anything from a simple way to pass the time to retail management experience that will really help a volunteer’s CV stand out."

The charity celebrates its 60th birthday this year and has helped thousands of dogs in the Lincolnshire area, and the income the store will raise from selling donated products will go towards the charities mission; offering rescue and rehoming for stray, abandoned and unwanted dogs for years to come.

