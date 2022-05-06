Jobs at risk as McColl's 'increasing likely 'to call in administrators

McColl’s has around 20 stores across Lincolnshire, including Skegness.

The retailer – with stores in Skegness, Chapel St Leonards, Ingoldmells, Boston, Woodhall Spa, Louth and Market Rasen, has 1,100 small shops nationwide and employs 16,000 people.

Last year McColl’s celebrates 120 years at the heart of local neighbourhood communities

It traces its roots back to 1901 when a Scottish footballer, Robert Smyth McColl, opened the first RS McColl in Glasgow.2000.

The business was a success, growing to 180 stores by the 1930s, by which time Robert McColl’s focus on confectionery led to him becoming known as ‘Toffee Bob’.

The Group was founded in 1973 starting out as a vending business. In 1994 it purchased Forbouys newsagents and also opened their first food store.

On Thursday McColl’s said: “Whilst no decision has yet been made, McColl’s confirms that unless an alternative solution can be agreed in the short term, it is increasingly likely that the group would be placed into administration with the objective of achieving a sale of the group to a third-party purchaser and securing the interests of creditors and employees.

“Even if a successful outcome is achieved, it is likely to result in little or no value being attributed to the group’s ordinary shares.”