Lincolnshire Carpet Warehouse to launch ‘Studio Three’ with Exciting Opening Weekend Giveaway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fresh chapter in home interiors has opened in Lincoln as Lincolnshire Carpet Warehouse unveiled its brand-new showroom, Studio Three, on April 17.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2023 by local flooring specialists Josh Hutson and Scott Gladding, Lincolnshire Carpet Warehouse has quickly gained a reputation for exceptional service, craftsmanship, and community spirit. With a growing team boasting over 70 years of combined flooring expertise, the company is setting new standards for quality and customer care in the industry.

The new showroom, Studio Three, offers homeowners a welcoming, inspiring space to browse a wide range of flooring options – from carpets to luxury vinyl tiles – backed by their unique 12-month craftsmanship guarantee, an industry-leading promise that reflects the team’s confidence in their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the opening, Lincolnshire Carpet Warehouse is running a weekend-long giveaway open to all visitors. The grand prize is a brand-new Dyson hoover, perfect for keeping your new floors pristine, with five runner-up prizes of £50 Doddington Hall vouchers.

For more information, visit www.lincolnshirecarpetwarehouse.co.uk or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @LincolnshireCarpetWarehouse.

Co-founder Josh Hutson said: “Studio Three is the next step in our mission to make great flooring and genuine service accessible to everyone in Lincolnshire. We’ve created a space that reflects our passion for interiors and gives customers the confidence to make choices that suit their lifestyle and budget.”

Scott Gladding, who brings decades of hands-on industry experience, added: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. The new showroom is a place where they can touch, see, and feel the quality of our products, with the guidance of a team that truly cares.”

The launch weekend will be held at Lincolnshire Carpet Warehouse, Studio Three, Westminster Road, Lincoln, LN6 3QY, from Thursday 17th to Saturday 19th April from 10am – 3pm, with free entry and competition entries accepted in-store throughout the weekend.