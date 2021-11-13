Local author hosts book signing at Skegness Library

Local author John Cowpe, pen name John Pendleton, will be signing copies of his latest novel at Skegness Library next week.

By Chrissie Redford
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 2:55 pm
John at a recent book signing hosted at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness.

His third novel, “Hector’s Revenge”, is a touching romantic story with strong elements of mystery. It follows one man’s love for a woman from being a teenager in the Swinging Sixties right through to the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

John, a former editor of the Skegness Standard, says: “I am grateful to Skegness Library for allowing me to do the signing session. Previous sessions I have done there have been very enjoyable and successful, with great support from the library staff.”

“Hector’s Revenge – a romance published by Blossom Spring Publishing - is available to purchase through all book stores such as Waterstones and online at Amazon, both in paperback and an e-book.

There will also be copies on sale at the book signing on Wednesday, November 17, from 10am to 12 noon.

Follow the links below:

https://www.waterstones.com/book/hectors-revenge/john-pendleton/9781739912611https://www.amazon.co.uk/s?k=Hector's+Revenge+by+John+Pendleton&i=stripbooks&ref=nb_sb_noss or purchase online at www.johnpendletonauthor.wordpress.com

Covid-19Amazon