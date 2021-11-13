Local author hosts book signing at Skegness Library

John at a recent book signing hosted at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness.

His third novel, “Hector’s Revenge”, is a touching romantic story with strong elements of mystery. It follows one man’s love for a woman from being a teenager in the Swinging Sixties right through to the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

John, a former editor of the Skegness Standard, says: “I am grateful to Skegness Library for allowing me to do the signing session. Previous sessions I have done there have been very enjoyable and successful, with great support from the library staff.”

“Hector’s Revenge – a romance published by Blossom Spring Publishing - is available to purchase through all book stores such as Waterstones and online at Amazon, both in paperback and an e-book.

There will also be copies on sale at the book signing on Wednesday, November 17, from 10am to 12 noon.

Follow the links below: