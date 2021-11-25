Manager 'proud' of Skegness shopping centre team nominated for national award

The Nightmare before Christmas inspired display being created as part of the festive decorations at the award-winning shopping centre.

The Hildreds centre were runners up in the National Sceptre Awards in London - and manager Steve Andrews took to social media to announce the news.

He said: "I am so proud of my amazing team for being nominated, shortlisted and being runners up quite literally out of hundreds of other shopping centres, many much larger than ours.

It was an honour to fly the flag for Skegness again and show the rest of the country what a great town we have.

