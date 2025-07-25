New shop in indoor market sells only Lincolnshire produce

Molly Louth and her new Lincolnshire produce shop in Sleaford Indoor Market on Southgate. Photo: AH

The woman behind a new shop in Sleaford’s indoor market is pledging to sell only Lincolnshire produce.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molly Louth came up with the idea after consulting with co-owner of Sleaford Indoor Market, Lee Taylor.

And having only been open for a couple of weeks, ‘Love Lincolnshire’ is already seeing success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly said: “It has really taken off. We are open six days a week now and have advertised it locally with very competitive prices."

She added: “I will be 80 years old next year but I do not want this to fail, I won’t let it! Lee hopes to employ someone else to help me on two or three days a week when it really takes off and fellow stall holders help me out as well.”

Molly explained she started out selling feather-stuffed cushions made by her daughter from Sophie Allport fabrics and patterns and had been in the indoor market since it opened in December, but decided it was time to expand.

She said: “I used to work on the deli at Four Seasons Garden Centre and knew a lot of the local suppliers and someone suggested we have a shelf selling Lincolnshire produce but I thought we could do better than that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have honey and marmalade from Hill Farm at Rauceby at just £4 a jar, we have jams, rapeseed oil, more honey from Colsterworth, Pipers Crisps and eggs from Priory Free Range farm at Ruskington. We have Pocklingtons’ plum bread, Mama’s Chillis and Stokes tea, coffee and hot chocolate.

"I sold out of my first stock of plum bread within a week.

"The suppliers have been sending me their best sellers first and then we will listen to what people want.”

Molly said it was ideal for people wanting to access local produce in the town centre.

She said she will also be putting together Christmas hampers of local produce and she can make up gift hampers to order based on how much you want to spend and whatever goods you prefer.

The indoor market is going from strength to strength, with Lee now opening an in-house cafe, selling home made cakes and using some of Molly’s products.