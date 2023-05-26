Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van

Opportunity for 20 young people to join Boston's Teenage Market

​An opportunity for young traders and performers to get involved in an upcoming teenage market has been described by the council as ‘exciting’.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th May 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:06 BST
Boston market.Boston market.
Boston market.

There is space for up to 20 teenagers to take part in Boston’s Teenage Market on Saturday, June 3.

​A spokesperson for Boston Borough Council said: “Boston Market UK have an exciting opportunity for 20 young traders to stand on Boston Market on Saturday 3rd June.

"There are also spaces for performers too.”

Most Popular

The market will have space for up to five performers. It runs from 9am-3pm in the Market Place.

Boston’s historic market features stalls selling everything from fresh local produce, fish, meat, cheese and plants – to toys, gadgets, fabrics, cards, household goods and clothing.

• To apply for a place at the Teenage Market, email the event organiser Ian Dunn on [email protected]

Related topics:OpportunityBoston Borough Council