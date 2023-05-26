​An opportunity for young traders and performers to get involved in an upcoming teenage market has been described by the council as ‘exciting’.

Boston market.

There is space for up to 20 teenagers to take part in Boston’s Teenage Market on Saturday, June 3.

​A spokesperson for Boston Borough Council said: “Boston Market UK have an exciting opportunity for 20 young traders to stand on Boston Market on Saturday 3rd June.

"There are also spaces for performers too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The market will have space for up to five performers. It runs from 9am-3pm in the Market Place.

Boston’s historic market features stalls selling everything from fresh local produce, fish, meat, cheese and plants – to toys, gadgets, fabrics, cards, household goods and clothing.