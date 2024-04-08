Original surf clothing brand Saltrock coming to Skegness
Saltrock will open its first new store this year in Lumley Roadlater this week
The store replaces Clinton Cards, which lost many shops in Lincolnshire when the company went into administration.
Shopfitting started earlier this month ready for the grand opening on Friday, April 12.
For 35 years, Saltrock, a British coastal lifestyle brand, has had holiday, family, spirit, and fun at its heart.
Their products are designed with “a creative spirit and feature bold graphic prints inspired by their love for the ocean and open spaces”.
The company said it was attracted to Skegness because it is “a vibrant, family-friendly seaside resort with traditional attractions and wide-open beaches".
Martin Williamson-Cary, Saltrock’s MD, said: “Skegness has been a seaside vacationers’ favourite for years and is a perfect location for a new Saltrock store.
"The site is also a testament to Saltrock’s commitment to physical retail spaces, which act as the lifeblood of the British high street.
"Our whole team looks forward to throwing open the doors very soon!”
Marie Clarke, Head of Brand and Marketing of Saltrock, added: “Whether you have fond memories of Saltrock from trips to Devon or you’re a new customer, stop by on the opening weekend. We would love to meet you!”
To celebrate the opening weekend and showcase the new store, Saltrock Skegness is offering visitors the chance to win an exclusive free goodie bag for 20 shoppers and a gift* with purchase.
For more information about Saltrock and to keep up to date with their latest news and updates, visit saltrock.com and follow on Instagram.