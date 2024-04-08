Saltroc is moving into thed former Clinton Cards store in Lumley Road, Skegness

Saltrock will open its first new store this year in Lumley Roadlater this week

The store replaces Clinton Cards, which lost many shops in Lincolnshire when the company went into administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shopfitting started earlier this month ready for the grand opening on Friday, April 12.

For 35 years, Saltrock, a British coastal lifestyle brand, has had holiday, family, spirit, and fun at its heart.

Their products are designed with “a creative spirit and feature bold graphic prints inspired by their love for the ocean and open spaces”.

The company said it was attracted to Skegness because it is “a vibrant, family-friendly seaside resort with traditional attractions and wide-open beaches".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Williamson-Cary, Saltrock’s MD, said: “Skegness has been a seaside vacationers’ favourite for years and is a perfect location for a new Saltrock store.

"The site is also a testament to Saltrock’s commitment to physical retail spaces, which act as the lifeblood of the British high street.

"Our whole team looks forward to throwing open the doors very soon!”

Marie Clarke, Head of Brand and Marketing of Saltrock, added: “Whether you have fond memories of Saltrock from trips to Devon or you’re a new customer, stop by on the opening weekend. We would love to meet you!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the opening weekend and showcase the new store, Saltrock Skegness is offering visitors the chance to win an exclusive free goodie bag for 20 shoppers and a gift* with purchase.