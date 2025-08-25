Plane-wing desks and portholes on wall -- Louth travel agency part of £5m revamp
The £160,000 refresh, which will transform the branch on Market Place in the coming weeks, is set to launch a complete overhaul of the company’s retail network.
The shop will be redesigned to reflect different modes of travel, with portholes on the wall next to desks shaped like aeroplane wings and a departures board on display.
A relaxed space will be created for customers just popping in, while there will be tea and coffee facilities close by.
The Co-op says design features will be introduced “to make the space feel lighter”, including a wall mural that “gives the illusion of big airport-style windows”, and unique lighting attractions throughout.
The renovation will begin next Monday (September 1) and is scheduled to take two weeks.
During this period, staff at the Louth branch will temporarily work from Tritton Road Travel in Lincoln, and will also be available to support customers by phone or video consultation.
Wayne Dennett, travel and post office operations manager at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “This is a massive transformation for Louth, and a sign of what’s to come within our wider travel business too.
“The new design features mean that our customers will feel as though they have already started a new exciting journey as soon as they walk through the door.”
The Louth shop is open from 9 am to 5 pm every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 9.45 am to 5 pm every Wednesday.
A spokesperson said: “Our travel experts are proud to provide the best independent travel advice to help you find your dream getaway.”
Lincolnshire Co-op also has travel branches at Boston, Gainsborough, Grantham, Grimsby, Long Sutton, Market Rasen, Newark, Retford, Sleaford and Spalding, as well as two at Lincoln.