Donations of sleeping bags for the homeless and baby food for the local food bank were also made

A team effort to raise money for charity at a popular Santa’s Grotto in Boston has seen £2,200 donated and vital supplies purchased.

The Christmas attraction at Pescod Square Shopping Centre brought delight to the families that visited it over the festive period.

It was run by Boston Community Support Group Boston and Pescod Square, while the wooden grotto itself was donated by Metsa Wood. Volunteers then took on the roles of Santa and his elves, to help boost proceeds.

Patsie Marston, who founded Community Support Group, said: “All the money raised goes to local charities. It’s a big community effort, especially with the volunteers who make it possible.”

Donations have now been made to the following:

• CentrePoint Outreach homeless charity has received 20 sleeping bags and £90

• Boston Foodbank was given baby food and £300

• Salvation Army was boosted by a donation of £500

• Centenery Church received £500

• Restore church was given £250

• The 2nd Boston Scouts received £200

Lisa Fitzgerald, manager of Pescod Square Shopping Centre said: “We were alerted to the lack of sleeping bags for the homeless/vulnerable, and baby food for the foodbank in Boston, and therefore we made purchases [of these] to donate.” She added: “The grotto was built and supplied by Metsa Wood and is transported each year having also been stored by Metsa, so a big thank you to them for their continued support.”

1 . Worthy causes Representatives from the 2nd Boston Scouts, the Restore Church and Boston Food Bank accept the donations from Community Support volunteers and Pescod staff. Photo: Supplied