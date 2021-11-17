Skegness Post Office to re-open at new location

The Post Office is to re-open at a new location in Lumley Road, Skegness.

The Post Office is moving to the IQ Stores after the closure of Beales in March 2020 when the department store shut.

This branch at IQ Stores will restore Post Office service to the town centre Monday, November 29, at 1pm.

There will be a Post Office counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

Post Office Network Provision Lead, Matt Hatfull, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office service to Skegness as we know how important a Post Office.

"We are pleased that the service will open before the busy Christmas period.”

Opening hours at the new location at 124 Lumley Road, (PE25 3NA). will be Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; and Saturday: 9am – 2.30pm.This will offer 48 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.

Whilst the decision has already been made to move the service to restore service as soon as possible, the Post Office would still like the public's views on access and the service offered at the new location.

The opportunity to give feedback will close on 14 December 2021. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 226202.

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

*Alternative branches which have served the town while the new location was agreed remain open.

These are:

· - Drummond Road Post Office, 138-140 Drummond Road, Skegness, PE25 3ES

· - Burgh Road Post Office, 172 Burgh Road, Skegness, PE25 2RW