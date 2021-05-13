Sleaford Christmas Market is cancelled for a second year due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Sleaford Christmas Market in 2019. it will now not take place for another year. EMN-210513-143841001

Despite promising signs and the gradual unlocking of restrictions by the government, in a statement issued today (Thursday), the council states: “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the safety of visitors and traders must come first.

“The popular Christmas Market has been going from strength to strength over the past few years, with many visitors and traders even coming from outside the area.

“Several thousand people attend the event and it would be impossible to adhere to the social distancing rules in the current climate.”

The authority said the event takes a year to organise and prepare for and so the uncertainty would make it too difficult to go ahead, just as some summer events in the county have been cancelled, such as the Lincolnshire Show. The council says: “We are very disappointed and saddened to have to make this decision.

“However, we are pleased to announce that Christmas will still be celebrated in the town with the Twelve Market Days of Christmas events. These will be held in Sleaford Market Place on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays from November 26 November to December 20.”

The council ran a similar series of events last year, although they were hampered by the November lockdown and the raising of the tier levels, restricting certain activities. A virtual Christmas market was also staged online.