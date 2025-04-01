Sleaford market more popular than ever in new location, town council says

Sleaford market place.

Sleaford market traders and customers are much happier with the new location, the council that runs it says.

There had been controversy when it was forced to move out of the Market Place last year for a major six-month refurbishment by North Kesteven District Council.

It moved to the nearby Eastgate car park instead, where it will stay until further notice.

Sleaford Town Council, which runs the market and owns Eastgate Car Park, says that footfall and takings have risen at the new location, and it has attracted new traders.

The market will continue to be held on the car park on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, with a farmer’s market on the first Saturday of each month.

The town council plans to survey the traders to find out what NKDC could do to encourage them to return to the Market Place, but has no immediate plans to relocate back.

The area has been turned from a car park into a pedestrianised plaza for events and outdoor dining.

When reporters spoke to Sleaford residents in the run-up to the 2024 General Election, the removal of the market was listed as one of residents’ biggest concerns and surrounding businesses also feared the loss of extra footfall.

NKDC leader Councillor Richard Wright previously said: “Now free from parked cars on weekends and key weekdays, Sleaford’s Market Place is restored as a central space where people can meet and move freely around its shops, businesses and restaurants without having to avoid moving cars.

“Its new seating creates space for people to relax fully and spend time appreciating its historic features, including the War Memorial and St Denys’ Church, and markets and community events can take place with space to grow more easily and with better visibility.”