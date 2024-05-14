Springfields celebrates young talent with birthday card competition winners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Springfields Outlet, the leading retail and leisure destination in the East of England, has congratulated the young winners of a recent competition which inspired young visitors to get creative.

The “Design a Card” competition formed part of this year's popular Chocolate Trail event, which asked children to create a birthday card for Springfields Outlet Shopping, which is soon to celebrate its 20th birthday.

The centre received an abundance of cards of all shapes and sizes and from the many entries, judges selected three winners, each of whom was presented with a prize on Bank Holiday Monday.

Austin, 1st Place Winner

First prize was awarded to Austin, Age 10 from Surfleet (Nintendo Switch Gaming Bundle)

Second prize was awarded to Freddie, Age 11 from Spalding (£25 Springfields Gift Card)

Third prize was awarded to Charlie, Age 5 from Wisbech (Cadbury Outlet Chocolate Hamper)

Springfields Retail Director Simon Stone says: “It’s has been a pleasure viewing so many fantastic entries for this competition, and we are delighted that so many talented children have been inspired to create the most wonderful cards.

“We would like to thank everyone that entered and wished Springfields a happy birthday, as we look forward to celebrating our 20th year as the East of England’s leading shopping and leisure destination.”