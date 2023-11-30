Supermarket launches Christmas appeal to help homeless charity in Boston
The Red Lion Street project supports homeless and vulnerable people in Boston and the surrounding area and empowers them to achieve their full potential.
The Asda Foundation has already supported the cause with a £600 grant to provide a drop in Christmas meal for local homeless and lonely people, which Asda staff will help to serve, and the purchase of warm clothing for project workers to distribute to those in need.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Lister Way supermarket is now asking its shoppers to give a little gift this Christmas.
A special trolley has been set up in the store to accept donations of other items that the charity is in need of.
Items being requested include boxer shorts, gloves, socks, trainers, joggers, t-shirts and hoodies for men, plus flasks, protein bars, torches, handwarmers, blankets, lip balm and tissues to support those in need during the winter months.
Community Champion at Boston’s Asda store, Stephen Bromby, said: “This Christmas, our campaign ‘Share The Feeling of Christmas’ focuses on the small things we can do to support charities and good causes. From the Asda Foundation grants to donating to our gift appeal, sometimes the smallest things make the biggest difference.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Members of the public will be able to donate a small gift for somebody in need at the store until Saturday, December 23.
Any donations or unwanted Christmas gifts after that date will be gratefully received at Centrepoint’s Drop In Centre or charity shop at 15 Red Lion Street.