Support Local This Christmas: Join the Sleaford Local £20 X-mas Promise!

Sleaford residents and visitors are being called to action this festive season with an exciting new initiative designed to support our town’s businesses and celebrate the local shopping scene.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sleaford Local campaign is asking everyone to commit to spending at least £20 with local businesses this Christmas.

The campaign put forward by Sleaford Local (a new online business directory launching in the new year) is asking everyone to commit to spending £20 or more with local businesses this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the holidays just around the corner, there's no better time to show support for our community's hard working independent businesses. By keeping all, or some, of our spending local, we not only help small retailers thrive but also contribute to Sleaford's economy.

The £20 X-Mas Promise poster

Taking part in the initiative is simple: Commit to spending at least £20 locally this Christmas.

You can also show your support by commenting “I’m in” on Sleaford Local’s £20 X-mas Promise social media post and share your shopping finds online using the hashtag #SLXMAS.

Participants are encouraged to post photos of their purchases on social media. Whether it's a handcrafted gift, a tasty treat, or a thoughtful gift voucher from one of Sleaford's many services, your posts will help highlight the variety of treasures waiting to be discovered right here. Look out for posters in shop windows to remind you to shop local and spread the word too!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Community EffortThe Sleaford Local initiative isn't just about shopping—it's about coming together as a community. Each £20 spent locally helps sustain businesses that employ local people, sponsor local events, and bring life to our town.

The £20 X-Mas Promise poster at The Happy Crafters Craft Shop

“We have so many wonderful shops, cafes, and services in Sleaford that deserve our support,” said local shopper Rose. “This initiative is a fun and easy way to make a big difference while getting into the Christmas spirit.”

So, whether you're a Sleaford local or just visiting for the holidays, make a pledge to spend £20 locally. Together, we can make this Christmas not only magical but meaningful for our town.

Are you in?

For more updates and to share your finds, follow Sleaford Local on facebook