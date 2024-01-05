The latest big high street chain announces store closure in Boston
HMV in Boston is to close down later this month, it has been announced.
The entertainment retailer’s Boston branch is located in one of the larger units at Pescod Square Shopping Centre.
A sign announcing the closure in the store’s windows today (Friday) reads: “We’re sorry to say our Boston store will be closing on Saturday 27 January. Thank you for shopping with us – the HMV Boston team”
The news has since been confirmed by Pescod Square Shopping Centre.
Lisa Fitzgerald, manager of Pescod told us: “Unfortunately it is true. Everyone’s shopping habits are changing and if we don’t go back out to support our high street, this will keep happening.
"However, I can assure people that there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes here in terms of conversations with potential new tenants for our units. The wheels do not stop turning.”
In 2018, the retailer returned to the town after closing its previous branch, also at Pescod Square, more than five years earlier.
Lincolnshire World has approached HMV for a comment. More on this as we get it.