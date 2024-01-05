The Boston store is to close down on January 27.

The entrance to Pescod Square Shopping Centre, in Boston.

HMV in Boston is to close down later this month, it has been announced.

The entertainment retailer’s Boston branch is located in one of the larger units at Pescod Square Shopping Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sign announcing the closure in the store’s windows today (Friday) reads: “We’re sorry to say our Boston store will be closing on Saturday 27 January. Thank you for shopping with us – the HMV Boston team”

Boston's HMV store in Pescod Square.

The news has since been confirmed by Pescod Square Shopping Centre.

Lisa Fitzgerald, manager of Pescod told us: “Unfortunately it is true. Everyone’s shopping habits are changing and if we don’t go back out to support our high street, this will keep happening.

"However, I can assure people that there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes here in terms of conversations with potential new tenants for our units. The wheels do not stop turning.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2018, the retailer returned to the town after closing its previous branch, also at Pescod Square, more than five years earlier.