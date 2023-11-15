Three Boston community groups supporting others over Christmas boosted by Asda donations

Three good causes preparing to help community members in need over Christmas have been boosted by donations from Asda Boston’s charitable arm – the Asda Foundation.

Homeless charity Centrepoint Outreach and Boston’s Restore Church both received £600 each, while Centenary Methodist Church was given £400.

The funding for Centenary Methodist Church will be used for the cost of a free Christmas Day cooked meal for anyone in the community, in a sociable, cheerful and supportive environment for people who would otherwise spend the day alone.

Centrepoint Outreach will use the money to provide a free drop-in traditional Christmas meal.

Colleagues from Boston’s Asda supermarket will also volunteer to help serve the hot cooked meal.

Warm clothing and toiletries will also be provided.

The money awarded to Restore Church will go towards craft materials and refreshments for a free Christmas wreath-making workshop.

This event will be open to all and aims to reduce loneliness and isolation. Some of the money will also be used to provide bedding and sleeping bags for the homeless through the winter and food supplies for the Restore Pantry.

