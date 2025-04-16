Top stores are here to stay as Waterside rides wave of success
H&M, Next and The Body Shop have all said they see a successful future at Waterside and want to be part of the centre for years to come.
Fashion and homeware retailer H&M has said yes to a further 15 years at Waterside and is also investing in a major revamp to give the centre’s biggest store an exciting new look, feel and customer experience.
Style favourite Next and beauty brand The Body Shop have also both signed up for a further five years, meaning shoppers can count on three of the high street’s most popular stores remaining in the heart of Lincoln.
The commitment of these big brands underlines Waterside’s growing appeal as a vibrant destination for shopping and leisure.
The store groups have all given a big vote of confidence to Waterside and Lincoln city centre following a wave of positive changes that have given the centre an exciting new lease of life.
The transformation has come after Waterside was bought by joint venture partners Lincolnshire Co-op and leading property development and investment business Wykeland Group in June 2023. Since then the owners have invested £3 million to make Waterside an even more attractive destination for locals and visitors to Lincoln.
Waterside Centre Manager Mary-Jane Booth said: “H&M, Next and The Body Shop all signing up for years to come is brilliant news.
“It’s a triple boost for Waterside and our customers and means local people and visitors to Lincoln can be sure that three of their favourite stores are staying put.
“We all know that some retailers are looking to reduce their high street presence in other places, but, here at Waterside and in Lincoln city centre, we’re bucking the trend.
“We’re seeing big retail stores happy to stay and exciting new arrivals, including luxury lifestyle brand Rituals, which is due to open soon.”
The changes at Waterside have included the creation of a new high-quality coffee shop, now operated by the independent operator Seven Districts Coffee.
An attractive and welcoming frontage to the centre from High Street is also being created, along the scenic River Witham. This will enable shoppers and visitors to flow more easily from the riverside into the centre and across the river into the Cornhill Quarter.
Waterside has also had a rebrand to create a modern, youthful look and feel.
The next exciting development will see up H&M and Waterside’s owners jointly investing in a £2m refit of H&M store. Work on the transformation is due to begin at the end of this month and be carried out on a floor-by-floor basis to minimise disruption and ensure the store will remain open to shoppers throughout the facelift.
Among other investments at Waterside, frontages on a number of smaller units at the centre are being revamped and £60,000 is being invested to refurbish the centre’s customer toilets.
A small charge is being introduced to support the maintenance and upkeep of the improved facilities, but free access to the disabled toilet will be maintained and café customers will also be able to request access.