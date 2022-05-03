Spilsby Market.

This year the Love Your Local Market campaign, run by the National Association of British Market Authorities, will be celebrating the important role markets play within local communities.

The decision to extend the market celebration period from Friday, May 13, to Sunday, June 5, to include the Jubilee has been made by East Lindsey District Couyncil (ELDC).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Your Local Market is designed to encourage new traders to give the markets a go and local communities to support their local market.

Louth Market.

As part of the celebrations, ELDC is offering new traders the opportunity of eight stalls for the price of four on the markets at Spilsby, Horncastle and Louth.

Already six new traders have signed up to take part. Coun Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: “We are always proud to be part of this campaign and raising awareness around our wonderful markets.

“Markets are a key part of shopping across East Lindsey, and I’d like to thank everyone who stands on our markets across the district for what they do. These markets continue to provide great opportunities to bring communities together and support local economic development.

“I urge anyone interested in trying their hand at running a small business to sign up and give it a go taking full advantage of our great offers.”

Horncastle Market.

Markets include:

HORNCASTLE MARKETMarket Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HB

Opening Times:Thursdays - 9am to 4pmSaturdays - 9am to 4pm

Every second Thursday of the month the regular market is joined by the Farmers' Market Traders.

LOUTH MARKETCornmarket, Louth, LN11 9PD

Opening Times:Wednesdays - 9am to 4pmFridays - 9am to 4pmSaturdays - 9am to 4pmFarmers Market - 4th Wednesday of monthFood Friday - 2nd Friday of month

SPILSBY MARKETMarket Place Car Park and Buttercross Car Park, Spilsby, PE23 5JT

Opening Times:Mondays (except Bank Holidays) - 9am to 4pm

Other markets are:

Alford - Tuesday and FridayAlford Town Council (01507) 463590Mablethorpe - Thursday Mablethorpe & Sutton Town Council (01507) 613644Wainfleet All Saints - FridayWainfleet All Saints Town Council (01754) 228440Skegness Market, Briar Way – daily (privately run).