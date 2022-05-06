McColl’s has around 20 stores across Lincolnshire, including Skegness.

The retailer – with stores in Skegness, Chapel St Leonards, Ingoldmells, Boston, Woodhall Spa, Louth and Market Rasen, has 1,100 small shops nationwide and employs 16,000 people.

This morning supermarket giant Morrisons proposed a last-minute rescue deal for McColl's, which running out of cash and on the brink of collapse.

According to the BBC, the aim of the deal was to save as many stores and jobs as possible.

The improved offer, made on Thursday evening, is thought to include taking on McColl's pension commitments and its £170m debt.

Morrisons have declined to comment, the BBC say.

Last year McColl’s celebrates 120 years at the heart of local neighbourhood communities

It traces its roots back to 1901 when a Scottish footballer, Robert Smyth McColl, opened the first RS McColl in Glasgow.2000.

The Group was founded in 1973 starting out as a vending business. In 1994 it purchased Forbouys newsagents and also opened their first food store.

Yesterday (Thursday) McColl’s said: “Whilst no decision has yet been made, McColl’s confirms that unless an alternative solution can be agreed in the short term, it is increasingly likely that the group would be placed into administration with the objective of achieving a sale of the group to a third-party purchaser and securing the interests of creditors and employees.