UPDATE McColl's goes bust leaving more jobs across Lincolnshire at risk

McColl’s has around 20 stores across Lincolnshire, including Skegness.

The retailer – with stores in Skegness, Chapel St Leonards, Ingoldmells, Boston, Woodhall Spa, Louth and Market Rasen, has 1,100 small shops nationwide and employs 16,000 people.

On Friday morning supermarket giant Morrisons proposed a last-minute rescue deal for McColl's, which was running out of cash and on the brink of collapse, to save as many jobs as possible..

McColl’s operates hundreds of convenience shops under the Morrisons Daily brand and the deal was thought to include taking on McColl's pension commitments and its £170m debt.

However later that day, McColl’s confirmed it had gone bust and was appointing administrators.

In a statement the company said it will now appoint administrators from PriceWaterhouseCoopers in an effort to “preserve the future of the business and to protect the interests of employees.”

it hopes this helps to “implement a sale of the business to a third-party purchaser as soon as possible”.

It is understood that Morrisons is still interested in a takeover, while Sky News has reported that forecourt giant EG Group, whose owners bought Asda for £6.8 billion early last year, is also interested in a deal.

McColl's traces its roots back to 1901 when a Scottish footballer, Robert Smyth McColl, opened the first RS McColl in Glasgow.